Isle of Man win for Inishowen’s Caomhan Canny

Donegal’s Caomhan Canny stole all the headlines when he raced to a brilliant victory at the prestigious Senior Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man on Monday.

The Gleneely rider produced a wonderful last lap charge to win with half a second to spare over Chris Cook from Scotland.

Canny’s dramatic victory is all the more remarkable given that his participation at the event was in doubt right up to the weekend

He’s suffered major injuries when crashing out at the Tandragee 100 event in June.

But he recovered from multiple broken bones to make the start line in the Isle of Man and in a race filled with drama, he secured a famous win.

