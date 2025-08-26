Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Need for public toilets in Donegal to be properly maintained back in spotlight

The need for public toilets in Donegal to be properly maintained is back in the spotlight.

In recent days, toilets in Magheroarty were discovered in an unusable state.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says it’s clear that a lot of time, energy and money is being invested in attracting people to the county however, Donegal County Council is falling short in providing proper resources for visitors and locals.

He has renewed his calls for the Council to employ staff to maintain public toilets:

 

Advertisement

