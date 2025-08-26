Operational issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant causing supply disruptions

An operational issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant is causing supply disruptions in parts of Inishowen this evening.

Uisce Éireann says residents and businesses in Upper and Lower Redcastle, Quigleys Point to Muff, Ture, Clar, Moville Lower, Moville to Greencastle Road, Cruckglass, Ballywalter, Meenavenaghan, and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or outages this evening as a result.

Water service crews have been deployed and are on site working to restore the normal operation of the water treatment plant.