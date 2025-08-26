Public warned of ticket scammers

Gardaí all over the country are investigating alleged incidents of online fraud in terms of the resale of event tickets.

They are urging those wishing to go to events to only shop through official channels.

In an appeal this morning on the Nine ‘Til Noon show, Garda Gráinne Doherty issued advice to those looking to buy resale tickets.

Consumers should check the rules in relation to the resale of tickets for the event before making the purchase and avoid unverified sources, second or third party resellers.

In terms of people selling tickets on social media, be cautious of new profiles with little or no activity.

Other red flags to look out for include urgent demands for payment, lack of information, requests for payment in online currency or transfer to a bank account outside the jurisdiction.

Finally, always pay in a way that is traceable and/or refundable and do not provide your bank details to any unknown individual online.