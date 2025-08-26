Seamus Coleman out of Republic Ireland Squad

Captain Seamus Coleman has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Fit again duo – Chiedozie Ogbene of Ipswich Town and Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu are recalled but midfielder Will Smallbone misses out with a calf issue.

Uncapped Stoke midfielder Bosun Lawal and St Mirren’s Killian Phillips are included in the 23-man squad.

Coleman’s yet to feature for Everton this term and Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson went to speak with him and his manager David Moyes at the club’s training ground on Friday

Ireland begin their campaign at home to Hungary on Saturday week before travelling to Armenia three days later.