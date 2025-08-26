Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Window smashed at house in Ballyshannon

Gardaí are  investigating a criminal damage incident that happened at Lawn Park, Ballyshannon on Saturday evening last at approximately 9.10pm.

The front window of a house in that area was smashed.

Gardai are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in that area with a dash-cam between 9pm and 9.15pm.

They’re also urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed suspicious vehicles or activity in that area around that time to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon
on 071-9858530.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni accident
News

Five brought to hospital following serious crash in County Derry

26 August 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Accommodation fraud warning issued ahead of CAO offers tomorrow

26 August 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating alleged assault in St Johnston

26 August 2025
Grainne 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number plates stolen from car in Muff

26 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni accident
News

Five brought to hospital following serious crash in County Derry

26 August 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Accommodation fraud warning issued ahead of CAO offers tomorrow

26 August 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating alleged assault in St Johnston

26 August 2025
Grainne 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number plates stolen from car in Muff

26 August 2025
vhi fund
News

VHI customers face raised insurance costs

26 August 2025
Herd of Merino Sheep grazing in a paddock
News

27 sheep stolen from Ramelton

26 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube