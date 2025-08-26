Window smashed at house in Ballyshannon

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that happened at Lawn Park, Ballyshannon on Saturday evening last at approximately 9.10pm.

The front window of a house in that area was smashed.

Gardai are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in that area with a dash-cam between 9pm and 9.15pm.

They’re also urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed suspicious vehicles or activity in that area around that time to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon

on 071-9858530.