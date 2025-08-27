Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear calls from a parent on Bus Eireann to show flexibility on school transport after the family were forced out of their home because of  Defective Concrete Blocks, we look at startling new statistics on access to cancer care at LUH and we hear how the opening of Little Angels schools has been delayed:

Deputy Pearse Doherty reacts to only 13% of breast cancer receiving follow up treatment with the recommended 8 weeks of surgery, we hear of a Asian cultural event taking place on Saturday and a parent of a child at Little Angels expresses disappointment at the delayed opening of the new school:

There’s details of a new survey for older people, Kathy Donaghey discusses the dumping of non-native oysters on the banks of Lough Foyle and we speak about the high rate of road deaths among young people – a bereaved mum says we need more education:

Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News, Audio

Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

27 August 2025
psni logo
News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

27 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

27 August 2025
