Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

We hear calls from a parent on Bus Eireann to show flexibility on school transport after the family were forced out of their home because of Defective Concrete Blocks, we look at startling new statistics on access to cancer care at LUH and we hear how the opening of Little Angels schools has been delayed:

Deputy Pearse Doherty reacts to only 13% of breast cancer receiving follow up treatment with the recommended 8 weeks of surgery, we hear of a Asian cultural event taking place on Saturday and a parent of a child at Little Angels expresses disappointment at the delayed opening of the new school:

There’s details of a new survey for older people, Kathy Donaghey discusses the dumping of non-native oysters on the banks of Lough Foyle and we speak about the high rate of road deaths among young people – a bereaved mum says we need more education: