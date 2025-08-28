Businesses forced to shut and sick people left without water as widespread water outages plague Inishowen

Businesses have had to shut, sick people have had no access to water, and children have started the new school term unable to wash because of widespread water outages in Inishowen over the past week.

Councillor Jack Murray has reiterated the frustrations of people in the peninsula, some of whom were without water for 5 days.

While supply has now returned to most areas, a boil water notice remains in place in Culdaff, and water conservation restrictions are in place in Clonmany, Ballyliffin, and Carndonagh.

Councillor Murray says Uisce Eireann needs to realise, for once and for all, that investment is urgently needed to provide adequate water infrastructure in Inishowen: