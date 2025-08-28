Donegal Senior & Intermediate Hurling Final Preview with St. Eunan’s, Setanta and Dungloe camps

It’s a big week on the hurling calendar here in Donegal with all three county finals taking place on Saturday afternoon at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

First up, at 1pm, is the meeting of Burt and Letterkenny Gaels in the Junior Final.

Then, at 3 o clock, the Intermediate Final will take place between Dungloe and St. Eunan’s.

The main event is at 5 o clock as it will be last year’s beaten finalists Setanta going head-to-head with St. Eunan’s in the senior decider.

Highland’s Ciaran Cannon went along to a press event held this week and caught up with Setanta captain Mark Callaghan and Paddy Flood, who is the assistant manager of both St. Eunan’s teams, to look ahead to the senior final…

We’ll have full, live match commentary of the senior final with Oisin Kelly and Mickey McCann from throw in at 5 o clock on Saturday.

The Intermediate final will be played before the senior game, and to look forward to that one Ciaran spoke to Dungloe captain Nicholas Wehrley and St. Eunan’s captain Jordan Barr…