Illicit cigarettes, cash and a vehicle seized following a series of searches in Derry

More than 13,000 illicit cigarettes, a vehicle and cash have been seized as part of an operation in Derry.

HM Revenue and Customs personnel supported by the PSNI conducted a series of inspections in the city yesterday.

A total of 12 commercial premises, one residential address, and one vehicle were inspected.

During the operation, HMRC seized approximately 13,880 illicit cigarettes, 2.2 kg of illicit hand-rolling tobacco, and one vehicle. Additionally, an estimated £2,000 in cash was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

No arrests have been made at this time, but enquiries are ongoing.