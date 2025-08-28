Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 28th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 28th:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 28th

28 August 2025
hmrc 2
News

Illicit cigarettes, cash and a vehicle seized following a series of searches in Derry

28 August 2025
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Audio, Top Stories

Businesses forced to shut and sick people left without water as widespread water outages plague Inishowen

28 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water conservation measures being imposed in Carndonagh, Clonmany and Ballyliffen

28 August 2025
28 August 2025

