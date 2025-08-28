Nine year old Joey Forker to be laid to rest today

The funeral of the nine-year-old boy who died last week in Dungloe is to get underway today.
Joey Forker was fatally injured in an incident at his home in Meencross.
He is to be laid to rest this morning in Magheragallon Cemetery in Gaobh Dobhair.
The funeral of the nine-year-old boy who died last week in Dungloe is to get underway today.
Joey Forker was fatally injured in an incident at his home in Meencross.
He is to be laid to rest this morning in Magheragallon Cemetery in Gaobh Dobhair.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland