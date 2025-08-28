Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nine year old Joey Forker to be laid to rest today

The funeral of the nine-year-old boy who died last week in Dungloe is to get underway today.

Joey Forker was fatally injured in an incident at his home in Meencross.

He is to be laid to rest this morning in Magheragallon Cemetery in Gaobh Dobhair.

Top Stories

Niall Blaney Committee
News, Top Stories

Concerns raised over last years Seanad attendance of Senator Niall Blaney

28 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 August 2025
cope martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Gallagher wants to see Taoiseach bid for presidential race

28 August 2025
helicopter
News, Top Stories

Emergency services respond to false alarm that car had entered Lough Swilly

28 August 2025
