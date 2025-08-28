Ollie Horgan passes away aged 57

Former Finn Harps and Fanad United manager Ollie Horgan has passed away at the age of 57 after an illness.

Horgan, a former school teacher at St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, managed Finn Harps for 354 games dating from 2013 until 2022 in the club’s most successful spell of recent times.

The Galway native started his managerial career with Fanad United in the Ulster Senior League, leading them to three league titles before moving on to manage their U-19 team in 2011.

Horgan took charge of the Fanad U19 side until he departed from the club to join Finn Harps in 2013 where he succeeded Peter Hutton.

He spent 9 years at Finn Park and had the club competing with the best teams in the country in the Premier Division for a lot of his reign.

Following his departure in 2022, Horgan then went on to be the assistant manager at his hometown club Galway United until he stepped away earlier this month.

