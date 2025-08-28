Seamus Coleman on captaining Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time: “It was very special”

Seamus Coleman played the full game as Everton defeated Mansfield Town 2-0 in the EFL Cup last night.

It was the Killybegs man’s first time captaining the club at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium after struggling with injury in recent times.

Coleman told club media it was very special to walk out wearing the armband at the new stadium…

Here’s the link to watch the interview on evertonfc.com:

