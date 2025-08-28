Seven non-compliances noted during HIQA inspections at two community hospitals in Donegal

A number of non-compliances have been detected in HIQA inspections at two community hospitals in Donegal.

In both cases, management have outlined how the issues identified are being dealt with.

There were 34 residents in place at Dungloe Community Hospital when the premise was inspected in March.

Inspectors observed a calm and comfortable environment, and say the residents, who appeared at ease, expressed contentment with the care they received within the centre.

However, four non-compliances were noted, in the areas of governance and management, premises, fire precautions and residents rights.

You can read the full Dungloe Community Hospital report HERE

There were 26 residents at St Joseph’s Hospital when it was inspected in May.

The inspectors say residents’ feedback was unanimously positive regarding their upgraded living environment, their quality of life and the care they received in the centre. They were also very complimentary regarding the staff caring for them.

However, three non-compliances were noted, in the areas of governance and management, fire precautions and protection.

You can reads the full St Joseph’s Report HERE

*********************************************

The HSE has this afternoon issued statements regarding both hospitals. You can read them both below –

Media Statement

Dungloe Community Hospital – OSV-0000618 welcomes publication of HIQA Inspection report

28th August 2025

HSE West and North West welcomes the publication by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) of its report following an unannounced inspection of Dungloe Community Hospital on the 5th of March 2025.

Dungloe Community Hospital is a designated centre located in County Donegal. Managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) it is a one storey building providing care and support to meet needs of both male and female older persons.

It is located in the town of Dungloe and provides accommodation to 34 residents. Of these,17 beds are designated long stay care beds, while the remaining beds support residents requiring rehabilitation, convalescence, respite or palliative care. The hospital also offers day services , mental health services and out-patient clinics.

The HIQA report published today (28th August 2025), found that during this inspection, a calm and comfortable environment was observed within Dungloe Community Hospital. Residents expressed contentment with the care they received within the centre.

The HSE acknowledge the findings of the inspection and wishes to reassure the public that the safety and wellbeing of patients remains its highest priority. The HSE is actively working to implement all the recommendations outlined in the report to ensure full compliance with the Regulations.

The inspection assessed six Regulations under the themes of Capacity and Capability and Quality and Safety. Of these, four were found to be non-compliant, while two were deemed substantially compliant. The areas of non-compliance included governance and management, premises, fire precautions, premises and residents’ rights.

In response, the HSE has initiated a series of corrective measures. The following are some of the actions that have been taken in relation to governance and management, fire precautions, premises and residents’ rights.

Governance and Management:

In line with governance practices across all Older Persons Units, the Person in Charge (PIC) is supported by the Service Manager, General Manager and Head of Service to uphold high standards of oversight and decision making.

Fire Precautions:

Fire safety enhancements have been completed, including the installation of emergency lights and fire exit signs along evacuation routes.

Fire drills have also been conducted within the centre.

Premises:

Repairs have been carried out to address water damage on the ceiling and new floor lining has been installed on the first floor.

Additionally, an application for capital funding has been submitted to provide a long term solution for the hospital’s laundry facility.

Residents’ Rights:

The centre continues to uphold the principle that “in so far as reasonably practical a resident may exercise choice, provided it does not interfere with the rights of another resident” as outlined in the regulations.

The HSE wishes to acknowledge the dedication of its staff, who continue to deliver high quality person centered care at Dungloe Community Hospital. The HSE will continue to work with HIQA to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in all designated Older Persons residential services.

**************************

Media Statement

St Joseph’s Community Hospital – OSV-0000625 welcomes publication of HIQA inspection report

28 August 2025

The HSE West and North West welcomes the publication by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) of its report following an unannounced inspection of St Joseph’s Community Hospital on 01 May 2025.

St Joseph’s Community Hospital is a designated centre located in County Donegal, managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE). St Joseph’s provides care and support to meet the needs of both male and female older persons.

The designated centre provides twenty-four-hour nursing care. The unit is divided into three units, Barnes View, Woodville and Finn View. On the day of inspection there was an occupancy of 26 residents.

The HIQA report, published today (28 August 2025), found that residents expressed high satisfaction with their living environment. Residents described the centre as “very comfortable” and staff provided a “top-class job”. It was reported that the atmosphere was welcoming, with residents’ choices respected regarding daily routines.

Recent refurbishment works had been completed in the centre which further enhanced the lived experiences of residents. It was reported that residents had access to a variety of social activities tailored to their individual interests and abilities and a wheelchair-accessible bus was also available which enabled residents to enjoy regular outings in the local community.

18 regulations were inspected on the day of inspection.12 were reported as fully compliant. Three were recorded as substantially compliant relating to premises, infection control and residents rights’ and three regulations were recorded as non-compliant. These related to governance and management, fire precautions and protection.

In response to the findings, the HSE has submitted a compliance plan to HIQA. The following are some of the actions that have been taken in relation to governance and management, fire precautions and protection.

Governance and Management and Protection:

A separate external entrance has been provided for the short-stay unit.

All fire safety risks identified in the Fire Risk Assessment have been completed.

Audits, risk assessments, and Quality Improvement Plans are reviewed monthly and discussed at quarterly QPS governance meetings.

Fire Precautions:

All fire safety risks identified in the Fire Risk Assessment have been completed.

The HSE is committed to achieving full compliance at St Joseph’s with any remaining actions scheduled for completion by 31 August. We remain focussed on providing safe, effective, and compassionate care and will collaborate with HIQA to implement and sustain ongoing improvements.