Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following the theft of livestock this week in the vicinity of Camlough Road, Sixmilecross.

Sometime between Monday and today, a number of bullocks, including Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds estimated to be worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000, were stolen from a property.

Police believe it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals.

They’re urging anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bullocks, to get in touch, and are particularly anxious to access ant dash cam, CCTV or other footage that may help with the investigation.