Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following the theft of livestock this week in the vicinity of Camlough Road, Sixmilecross.

Sometime between Monday and today, a number of bullocks, including Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds estimated to be worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000, were stolen from a property.

Police  believe it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals.

They’re urging anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bullocks, to get in touch, and are particularly anxious to access ant dash cam, CCTV or other footage that may help with the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Omagh Police Station, PSNI
News

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2025
Farren Connooly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s presidential race backing was rash and without consultation – Cllr Martin Farren

29 August 2025
541148790_31576309315317055_6235586869103355832_n
News

European Commission questioned on infringement procedure against Ireland relating to DCB crisis

29 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Omagh Police Station, PSNI
News

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2025
Farren Connooly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s presidential race backing was rash and without consultation – Cllr Martin Farren

29 August 2025
541148790_31576309315317055_6235586869103355832_n
News

European Commission questioned on infringement procedure against Ireland relating to DCB crisis

29 August 2025
RSV
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE urges parents of young babies in Donegal to avail of RSV vaccination

29 August 2025
classroom
News, Audio

Schools asked to clearly state when payments are voluntary

29 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube