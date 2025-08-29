Delays in DCB scheme payments continue to raise concerns

Delays in the processing of payments under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme continue to raise concerns.

Latest figures show 271 claims were submitted to the scheme in July.

Of the 130 payments issued last month, just 63% were paid within the three-week target.

To date, €117.7 million has been paid out under the scheme, and remediation works have been carried out on almost 600 homes.

Donegal County Council has deployed additional resources to speed up the processing of payments.

Councillor Joy Beard, however, says homeowners and contractors continue to struggle financially: