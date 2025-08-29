Derry come from behind to force draw with Pats

Derry City found themselves 2-0 down at home to St Pats on Friday night in the Premier Division but the Candystrips dug deep to level the tie which finished 2-2.

Martin Holmes reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Derry-report-v-St-Pat-s.mp3