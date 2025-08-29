European Commission questioned on infringement procedure against Ireland relating to DCB crisis

Midlands Northwest MEP Ciaran Mullooly has submitted a list of questions to the European Commission in relation to the infringement procedure against Ireland relating to defective concrete block crisis.

MEP Mullooly visited a number of affected homes in Donegal this week on the invitation of 100% Redress councillors Ali Farren and Joy Beard.

In a statement Mr Mullooly has committed to working hand in hand with the party to make progress on a European level.

Questions submitted:

Question for written answer to the Commission

Rule 144

Ciaran Mullooly (Renew)

Subject: Infringement procedure against Ireland in relation to defective concrete blocks

In July 2024, following evidence of thousands of homes affected by defective concrete blocks, the European Commission opened an infringement procedure against Ireland (INFR(2024)4003) for not carrying out market surveillance as required by the Construction Products Regulation (Regulation (EU) 305/2011). In March 2025, the Irish Government published a new National Market Surveillance Strategy for Construction Products.

There is a clear and present safety threat posed to thousands of men, women and children in Donegal, and more than 20 other counties in the Republic of Ireland, by defective concrete. In light of the ongoing concerns of these affected homeowners, and the recommendations made in the European Parliament’s Petitions Committee report of March 2024, can the Commission clarify:

What is the current status of infringement procedure INFR(2024)4003?

Does the Commission consider that the measures announced by Ireland in 2025 (including the National Market Surveillance Strategy) are sufficient to ensure compliance with EU law, or are further actions required?

Can the Commission give an assurance to the public that proper EU safety standards will be imposed in this Member State without further delay? Furthermore, if the Commission concludes that Ireland remains non-compliant, when does it envisage deciding on further action?

Submitted: 28.8.2025