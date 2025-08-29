Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

European Commission questioned on infringement procedure against Ireland relating to DCB crisis

Midlands Northwest MEP Ciaran Mullooly has submitted a list of questions to the European Commission in relation to the infringement procedure against Ireland relating to defective concrete block crisis.

MEP Mullooly visited a number of affected homes in Donegal this week on the invitation of 100% Redress councillors Ali Farren and Joy Beard.

In a statement Mr Mullooly has committed to working hand in hand with the party to make progress on a European level.

Questions submitted:

Question for written answer to the Commission
Rule 144
Ciaran Mullooly (Renew)

Subject: Infringement procedure against Ireland in relation to defective concrete blocks

In July 2024, following evidence of thousands of homes affected by defective concrete blocks, the European Commission opened an infringement procedure against Ireland (INFR(2024)4003) for not carrying out market surveillance as required by the Construction Products Regulation (Regulation (EU) 305/2011). In March 2025, the Irish Government published a new National Market Surveillance Strategy for Construction Products.

There is a clear and present safety threat posed to thousands of men, women and children in Donegal, and more than 20 other counties in the Republic of Ireland, by defective concrete. In light of the ongoing concerns of these affected homeowners, and the recommendations made in the European Parliament’s Petitions Committee report of March 2024, can the Commission clarify:

What is the current status of infringement procedure INFR(2024)4003?

Does the Commission consider that the measures announced by Ireland in 2025 (including the National Market Surveillance Strategy) are sufficient to ensure compliance with EU law, or are further actions required?

Can the Commission give an assurance to the public that proper EU safety standards will be imposed in this Member State without further delay? Furthermore, if the Commission concludes that Ireland remains non-compliant, when does it envisage deciding on further action?

Submitted: 28.8.2025

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Omagh Police Station, PSNI
News

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2025
Farren Connooly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s presidential race backing was rash and without consultation – Cllr Martin Farren

29 August 2025
541148790_31576309315317055_6235586869103355832_n
News

European Commission questioned on infringement procedure against Ireland relating to DCB crisis

29 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Omagh Police Station, PSNI
News

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2025
Farren Connooly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s presidential race backing was rash and without consultation – Cllr Martin Farren

29 August 2025
541148790_31576309315317055_6235586869103355832_n
News

European Commission questioned on infringement procedure against Ireland relating to DCB crisis

29 August 2025
RSV
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE urges parents of young babies in Donegal to avail of RSV vaccination

29 August 2025
classroom
News, Audio

Schools asked to clearly state when payments are voluntary

29 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube