Letterkenny Chamber working to address concerns following recent incidents

Letterkenny Chamber is working to address concerns following a number of recent incidents in the town.

A video emerged in recent days showing a car mounting the pavement, hitting a parked vehicle as it fled a gang of three people who attempted to enter the moving vehicle on Main Street. In a separate incident, a man was reportedly armed with a knife in the Upper Main Street area last weekend.

Chamber President Jimmy Stafford says the aim is to ensure Letterkenny remains a safe, vibrant, and welcoming town.

He says the Chamber has long called for additional Garda resources, and the recent incidents have highlighted this need even further: