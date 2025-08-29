Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Letterkenny Chamber working to address concerns following recent incidents

Letterkenny Chamber is working to address concerns following a number of recent incidents in the town.

A video emerged in recent days showing a car mounting the pavement, hitting a parked vehicle as it fled a gang of three people who attempted to enter the moving vehicle on Main Street. In a separate incident, a man was reportedly armed with a knife in the Upper Main Street area last weekend.

Chamber President Jimmy Stafford says the aim is to ensure Letterkenny remains a safe, vibrant, and welcoming town.

He says the Chamber has long called for additional Garda resources, and the recent incidents have highlighted this need even further:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber working to address concerns following recent incidents

29 August 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delays in DCB scheme payments continue to raise concerns

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 28th

28 August 2025
hmrc 2
News

Illicit cigarettes, cash and a vehicle seized following a series of searches in Derry

28 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber working to address concerns following recent incidents

29 August 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delays in DCB scheme payments continue to raise concerns

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 28th

28 August 2025
hmrc 2
News

Illicit cigarettes, cash and a vehicle seized following a series of searches in Derry

28 August 2025
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Audio, Top Stories

Businesses forced to shut and sick people left without water as widespread water outages plague Inishowen

28 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water conservation measures being imposed in Carndonagh, Clonmany and Ballyliffen

28 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube