Lifford Greyhound Stadium to Join RCÉ Racing Model from This Weekend

Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) today confirmed that from this weekend, Lifford Greyhound Stadium will return to its original racing model as a privately operated track, under the remit of RCÉ.

Lifford will stage its first race meeting under this new structure on Saturday.

As part of this development, Lifford will also integrate into the RCÉ Tote system at the organisation’s standard retention rates. This move represents the culmination of progressive discussions between RCÉ and Lifford’s operators, Canaradzo Ltd., following the stadium’s initial licensing as a fully independent track which previously operated its own prizemoney structure and tote arrangement with Tote UK.

The new arrangement is a significant milestone for both RCÉ and Lifford Stadium. It ensures that Lifford’s participants will benefit from improved prizemoney under the RCÉ racing and prizemoney structure while also providing a sustainable Tote model operated by RCÉ.

This partnership supports the long-term sustainability and development of greyhound racing in the north-west of Ireland, aligning with Pillar Two of RCÉ’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, “Organisational and Industry Sustainability”.

Commenting on the development, Tim Lucey, CEO of RCÉ, said: “The integration of Lifford into the RCÉ racing model is another important step in delivering on our Five-Year Strategic Plan, in particular Pillar Two which focuses on organisational and industry sustainability. By bringing Lifford into the RCÉ prizemoney and Tote structures, we are not only strengthening the future of the stadium but also supporting participants and the wider greyhound community in the north-west. This partnership demonstrates how collaboration can deliver long-term benefits for the sport and its stakeholders.”

Ciaran Magee of Canaradzo Ltd., operators of Lifford Stadium, added: “We are delighted to be returning to the RCÉ racing model from this weekend. This partnership secures a sustainable future for Lifford and ensures that our owners, trainers, and supporters will benefit from enhanced prizemoney. It is a major boost for greyhound racing in the north-west and we look forward to building on this positive step together with RCÉ.”