Speculation rising that Pearse Doherty could run for president



Pearse Doherty is emerging as a likely candidate to represent Sinn Féin in the Presidential elections

The Irish Independent claims Sinn Féin is now expected to put forward its own contender, but it is Donegal’s Pearse Doherty rather than Mary Lou McDonald who is emerging as the frontrunner.

They report that given Deputy Doherty’s position as spokesperson on finance and the party’s deputy Dáil leader, he has often spoken about the cost-of-living crisis, which would be advantageous.

He would also be popular with Gaeltacht voters as an Irish speaker and advocate for issues affecting the Gaeltacht regions.