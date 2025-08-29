Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Speculation rising that Pearse Doherty could run for president


Pearse Doherty is emerging as a likely candidate to represent Sinn Féin in the Presidential elections

The Irish Independent claims Sinn Féin is now expected to put forward its own contender, but it is Donegal’s Pearse Doherty rather than Mary Lou McDonald who is emerging as the frontrunner.

They report that given Deputy Doherty’s position as spokesperson on finance and the party’s deputy Dáil leader, he has often spoken about the cost-of-living crisis, which would be advantageous.

He would also be popular with Gaeltacht voters as an Irish speaker and advocate for issues affecting the Gaeltacht regions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Doherty
News, Top Stories

Speculation rising that Pearse Doherty could run for president

29 August 2025
EPA 2
News, Top Stories

EPA report highlights response to sheep dipping issues in Donegal

29 August 2025
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber working to address concerns following recent incidents

29 August 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delays in DCB scheme payments continue to raise concerns

29 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Doherty
News, Top Stories

Speculation rising that Pearse Doherty could run for president

29 August 2025
EPA 2
News, Top Stories

EPA report highlights response to sheep dipping issues in Donegal

29 August 2025
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber working to address concerns following recent incidents

29 August 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delays in DCB scheme payments continue to raise concerns

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 28th

28 August 2025
hmrc 2
News

Illicit cigarettes, cash and a vehicle seized following a series of searches in Derry

28 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube