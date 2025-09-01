DMC gearing up for Donegal Forestry Rally

Motorsport action returns to the northwest with the Donegal Forestry Rally, taking place on Saturday, 8th November. The event promises a thrilling day of competition with 64 competitive kilometres spread across five fast-flowing stages, all reported to be in fabulous condition.

Proudly sponsored by McCafferty Bars, Donegal Town, the rally has already attracted strong interest as it hosts the final round of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forestry Championship, the J1000 Championship, Donegal Commercial Vehicles Club Championship and the Donegal Motor Club J1000 Championship. With championships still to be decided, fans can expect fierce competition on the stages.

The rally will also feature a top-class service area, provided by Envirogrind in Pettigo, located right in the heart of the stages – ensuring easy access for teams and creating a truly competitor-friendly event.

Speaking ahead of the rally, Johnny Baird, Clerk of the Course, from Donegal Motor Club highlighted the excitement surrounding the event:

“The Donegal Forestry Rally has always been a favourite for both drivers and fans. With fantastic stages, excellent facilities, and the backing of our sponsors, we’re looking forward to delivering a safe, enjoyable, and competitive day’s rallying.”

The club will release more information on the rally in the coming weeks.