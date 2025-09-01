Huge increase in new EV registrations in Donegal

There’s been a huge jump in the number of electric vehicles registered in Donegal this year.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, so far this year, 320 electric cars were registered in the county, up 72% when compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the total number of new car registrations has increased just over half a percentage point in Donegal with 2,622 registered between January and August 2025.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says the recovery of EV sales would not have been possible without Government incentives., something he says must be built upon.