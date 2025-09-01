Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Huge increase in new EV registrations in Donegal

There’s been a huge jump in the number of electric vehicles registered in Donegal this year.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, so far this year, 320 electric cars were registered in the county, up 72% when compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the total number of new car registrations has increased just over half a percentage point in Donegal with 2,622 registered between January and August 2025.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says the recovery of EV sales would not have been possible without Government incentives., something he says must be built upon.

ollie horgan pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Ollie loved life” – Family, friends and football colleagues say goodbye to Ollie Horgan

1 September 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News

Huge increase in new EV registrations in Donegal

1 September 2025
garda
News

Injury avoided in two vehicle collision outside Stranorlar

1 September 2025
mary lou
News, Top Stories

SF could decide its presidential candidate next week

1 September 2025
Advertisement

