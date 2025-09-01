Injury avoided in two vehicle collision outside Stranorlar

Injury has been escaped following a two vehicle collision this morning between Stranorlar and Kilross.
It happened at around 11:40 am in Tyrcallen, involving a truck and a van.
Local reports say that traffic has been slow-moving as a result.
