Injury avoided in two vehicle collision outside Stranorlar

Injury has been escaped following a two vehicle collision this morning between Stranorlar and Kilross.

It happened at around 11:40 am in Tyrcallen, involving a truck and a van.

Local reports say that traffic has been slow-moving as a result.

ollie horgan pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Ollie loved life” – Family, friends and football colleagues say goodbye to Ollie Horgan

1 September 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News

Huge increase in new EV registrations in Donegal

1 September 2025
garda
News

Injury avoided in two vehicle collision outside Stranorlar

1 September 2025
mary lou
News, Top Stories

SF could decide its presidential candidate next week

1 September 2025
Advertisement

