NI Emergency Alert system to be tested on Sunday

The UK Government is reminding people that the Emergency Alert system will be tested this Sunday at 3pm.

It means that compatible devices will vibrate and make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent.

It will then read the alert aloud and include a link to the gov.uk website for more information.

The sound will last for a proximately 10 seconds.

The alert will be issued based off of current location and are typically issued in the event of a life threatening emergency such as storms or a wildfire.