NI Emergency Alert system to be tested on Sunday

The UK Government is reminding people that the Emergency Alert system will be tested this Sunday at 3pm.

It means that compatible devices will vibrate and make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent.

It will then read the alert aloud and include a link to the gov.uk website for more information.

The sound will last for a proximately 10 seconds.

The alert will be issued based off of current location and are typically issued in the event of a life threatening emergency such as storms or a wildfire.

Top Stories

ollie horgan pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Ollie loved life” – Family, friends and football colleagues say goodbye to Ollie Horgan

1 September 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News

Huge increase in new EV registrations in Donegal

1 September 2025
garda
News

Injury avoided in two vehicle collision outside Stranorlar

1 September 2025
mary lou
News, Top Stories

SF could decide its presidential candidate next week

1 September 2025
