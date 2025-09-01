School secretaries speak from the picket line

School secretaries and caretakers will continue their strike action for a third day today, with pickets outside several schools in Donegal.

Forsa says it’s due to the failure of the Government to engage over the weekend in the dispute over pensions.

The union says there is no Workplace Relations Commission process and no talks.

Sharon Ward, a school secretary at St Mary’s National School in Malin Head, spoke to Greg from the picket line this morning.

She says the importance of their work in schools isn’t always recognised…….