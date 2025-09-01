Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
School secretaries speak from the picket line

School secretaries and caretakers will continue their strike action for a third day today, with pickets outside several schools in Donegal.

Forsa says it’s due to the failure of the Government to engage over the weekend in the dispute over pensions.

The union says there is no Workplace Relations Commission process and no talks.

Sharon Ward, a school secretary at St Mary’s National School in Malin Head, spoke to Greg from the picket line this morning.

She says the importance of their work in schools isn’t always recognised…….

 

Forsa Pension 2
School secretaries speak from the picket line

1 September 2025
Colum Eastwood
Foyle MP rules himself out of Irish presidential race

1 September 2025
Strabane-court-house1-460x293
Man charged to court for assaulting police in Strabane

1 September 2025
missing
Police ‘concerned’ for 15 year old missing from Derry

1 September 2025
