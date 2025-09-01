Sean Kelly withdraws from race to be FG Presidential candidate

Sean Kelly has withdrawn his name from the race to be the Fine Gael Presidential candidate.

The move means Heather Humphreys will contest the election for the party.

Sean Kelly had said he believed a contest for the Presidential nomination within Fine Gael would be good for the party, after coronations for Simon Harris and Mairead McGuinness in their respective campaigns.

But this evening, Kelly bowed out of the race, ahead of tomorrow’s noon-time deadline for the close of nominations.

Kelly said he couldn’t reach the required number of 20 members of the parliamentary party backing him to get on the ballot.

Instead, he thanked his supporters, whom he called the 12 apostles, and those at local authority and grassroots level in the party who supported him and encouraged him to run.

It means Heather Humphreys will be the new Fine Gael candidate for the Presidency.

The former Minister and ex Deputy leader of the party will be ratified at a convention in the coming weeks – all this coming almost 11 months after she decided to retire from politics.