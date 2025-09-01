Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
SF could decide its presidential candidate next week

Sinn Féin is “nearly there” in deciding who to back for the presidential election.

It comes as Fianna Fáil considers backing Jim Gavin – with Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan the latest Cabinet minister to endorse the former GAA manager.

Sinn Fein leader Mary-Lou McDonald declined to comment on Mr Gavin’s prospects, saying “it’s a matter for Fianna Fáil.

Both she and Deputy Leader and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty have been mentioned as potential candidates.

Deputy McDonald says the party could confirm its choice by next Monday, when final consultations will take place.……

ollie horgan pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

"Ollie loved life" – Family, friends and football colleagues say goodbye to Ollie Horgan

1 September 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News

Huge increase in new EV registrations in Donegal

1 September 2025
garda
News

Injury avoided in two vehicle collision outside Stranorlar

1 September 2025
mary lou
News, Top Stories

SF could decide its presidential candidate next week

1 September 2025
Advertisement

