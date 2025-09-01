SF could decide its presidential candidate next week

Sinn Féin is “nearly there” in deciding who to back for the presidential election.

It comes as Fianna Fáil considers backing Jim Gavin – with Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan the latest Cabinet minister to endorse the former GAA manager.

Sinn Fein leader Mary-Lou McDonald declined to comment on Mr Gavin’s prospects, saying “it’s a matter for Fianna Fáil.

Both she and Deputy Leader and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty have been mentioned as potential candidates.

Deputy McDonald says the party could confirm its choice by next Monday, when final consultations will take place.……