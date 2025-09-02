Big Beach Clean to take place in Donegal later this month

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts inititive says more than 200 volunteers are already registered in County Donegal for this year’s Big Beach Clean from September 19th to 21st.

Final Call to Register and Join Over 200 Clean Coasts Volunteers in County Donegal for the Big Beach Clean 2025

Supported by Kia Ireland, the Big Beach Clean is an annual call-to-action as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), a global initiative led by Ocean Conservancy to mark the end of the bathing season. This nationwide event invites individuals, families, and communities to come together, clean their local coastline or waterways, and contribute to a global citizen science effort.

With the deadline for registering fast approaching, this is a final reminder to volunteers to sign up before 7th September to avail of free a clean-up kit (while stocks last) and make a positive impact on the Irish coast and waterways.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.cleancoasts.org

7,000 volunteers nationwide are already set to host a beach clean or join an existing one.

Last year, an estimated 3.8 tonnes of litter were removed by over 600 volunteers in Donegal. This year we want to continue the momentum and promote citizen science action through filling out our newly update Marine Litter Data Cards which reflect commonly found items on the Irish coast.

Clean-ups will be happening in various locations across the county. A list of clean-ups happening in County Donegal as part of the Big Beach Clean can be found on the Clean Coasts website.

Upon signing up, participants receive all materials needed to run their beach clean and to record litter data using the Clean Coasts Marine Litter Data Cards or the Clean Swell App, which in turn helps contribute to global marine litter research.

Whether you’re an individual or part of a group, visit www.cleancoasts.org for more and to get involved.

Join a Global Citizen Science Effort with the Big Beach Clean

By taking part in the Big Beach Clean and submitting litter data via Marine Litter Data Cards or the Clean Swell app, volunteers contribute to a global initiative tackling marine pollution led by Ocean Conservancy. This data helps shape international policies tackling ocean pollution and has already led to bans on items like plastic bags and straws worldwide. Closer to home, insights gathered through previous Big Beach Cleans have informed key Clean Coasts campaigns such as Bin the Butt and Break Up With Plastic.

In Ireland, the latest survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) revealed a 50% increase in the number of beaches and inland waterways achieving a ‘clean’ rating. The report credits this significant improvement to the dedicated work of Clean Coasts groups and local volunteers. The 2025 survey also identified cigarette butts, sweet wrappers, and fast food packaging as the most frequently encountered litter items across surveyed areas.

As litter often travels from towns and cities through drains into our waterways. That’s why, in partnership with the National Spring Clean, the Big Beach Clean welcomes volunteers from both coastal and inland communities to take action for their local environment.

Cathal Kealey from Kia Ireland said: ” Kia Ireland is delighted to see so many community groups and individuals nationwide signing up for the Big Beach Clean. As a brand committed to our journey towards Carbon Neutrality we are proud to support such an important initiative. Our support will ensure that cleanup kits are distributed to volunteers that sign up to registered cleanups across the country. In line with to our global clean up initiatives that are designed to combat ocean pollution, we would urge as many people as possible to register for their local beach clean this September. We are looking forward to joining some of the many groups across the country over the weekend of the 19th to 21st of September and beyond.”

Bronagh Moore, An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Manager, commented: ”We’re delighted to see so many volunteers already signed up for the Big Beach Clean 2025. It’s also fantastic to see so many groups from inland counties get involved. We’re also thrilled to be part of Ocean Conservancy’s 40th Anniversary celebrations by once again taking part in their International Coastal Cleanup. Together we are making are making a real tangible difference to our coastlines.”

Registrations will close at midnight on the 7th of September. For more information and to register, visit www.cleancoasts.org