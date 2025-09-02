Bob Geldof contemplating running for the presidency as an independent

Bob Geldof is considering running for President, as the race begins to gain speed.

He’s considering seeking the support of local councils to run as an independent.

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin is the preferred Fianna Fáil candidate for the Áras.

It was only during a phone call with party leader Micheal Martin that musician Bob Geldof learned this, as he had hoped to seek the nomination of the party instead.

He’s told the Irish Independent it would be an ‘enormous privilege’ to succeed Michael D. Higgins and that he’s still considering getting the backing of local authorities.

Today, its expected Heather Humpreys will be confirmed as the Fine Gael candidate for the presidential election.

That’s after MEP and former GAA President Sean Kelly ‘reluctantly’ withdrew from the race for a second time.

Independent Candidate Catherine Connolly is so far the only person with a nomination, meaning she’s officially in the running.