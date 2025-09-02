Gardai issue crime prevention advice for householderd

Donegal gardai have issued crime prevention advice in light of a number of recent burglaries in the county.

They’ve also recently received reports from residents in the Glenties and the Donegal Town areas in relation to incidents that have been captured on CCTV and doorbell

cameras showing footage of men checking door handles of houses and vehicles at night time.

Gardai say the nights are starting to fall that bit earlier, and it is a good time to review the security measures people take around their home and to update them if necessary.

They say –

Whether you are at home or going out, remember:

*Turn on some lights.

*Use timer switches.

*Lock all doors and windows.

*Use an alarm.

*Store keys away from windows.

*Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house.

Ensure that your garage is also locked, windows secured and do not leave tools, ladders etc. outside as they can be used in order to gain access to your home.

Please ensure that your car/van/vehicle is locked at all times whether it is parked at home or elsewhere. Do not leave cash or other valuables inside.

Park in a well lit up location if possible and do not leave anything within view inside that might attract a thief.

Be vigilant and always report any suspicious activity immediately to Gardaí.