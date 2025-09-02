Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Greyhound Racing Ireland’s takeover of Lifford Stadium described as ‘face-saving’ exercise

Greyhound Racing Ireland’s takeover of Lifford Greyhound Stadium has been described as a ‘face-saving’ exercise.

As of last weekend, the stadium now operates under Greyhound Racing Ireland.

It was announced last week that Lifford Greyhound Stadium will return to its original racing model as a privately operated track, under the remit of Greyhound Racing Ireland.

GRI says the partnership with the stadium supports the long-term sustainability and development of greyhound racing in the north-west.

Advocacy group Greyhound Action Ireland however, claims the move is a clear indication that Lifford stadium is as economically unviable in 2025 as it was in 2019.

It was one of four stadia singled out for closure due to its economic unviability in the 2019 Indecon Report.

A private consortium called Canaradzo Ltd., subsequently bought the stadium and re-opened it in March 2019.

The group is calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon to state how much the taking over of the Lifford stadium will cost.

aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio, Top Stories

Presidential election to be held on October 24th

2 September 2025
1000043525
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decades of service, no pension: Strike action moves to TD offices

2 September 2025
Lifford Greyhound Stadium
News

Greyhound Racing Ireland’s takeover of Lifford Stadium described as ‘face-saving’ exercise

2 September 2025
Strabane Court
News

Woman due in court in Strabane over ‘hate motivated incident’

2 September 2025
Advertisement

