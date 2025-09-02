Information event to discuss regeneration of Boomhall, Derry taking place this week

An information event is taking place in Derry this week to disucss the regeneration of the historic Boomhall site.

The masterplan for the site was presented to Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee in June.

Boomhall in Derry is a designated Historic Park, Garden and Demesne and includes the derelict remains of Boomhall House, stables, walled garden and surrounding parkland with mature trees.

The masterplan has been co-designed with a variety of stakeholders and incorporates Boomhall Trust’s plans to restore the house into a Residential Peace Centre, children’s nursery and café.

The regeneration plans focus on the landscape of the site, and the masterplan reveals details of the multi-layered scheme which was designed in house using Council Landscape Architect expertise.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Green Infrastructure team will be available at the drop in event for locals to find out more about the draft Restoration Landscape Masterplan for Boomhall site in St Peter’s Hall, Culmore Road, from 10am – 9pm on Thursday.