Investigations continue into collision involving Garda car in Inishowen

Investigations are continuing into a collision involving a Garda car on the R238 at Carnashannagh, Burnfoot.

The two vehicle crash happened at approximately 5.40 on Saturday evening last.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was in the area with a dash-cam at that time to make the footage available to them.

Any relevant information should be passed on to Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.

