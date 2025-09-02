Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Malin Bridge closed to facilitate road works

Malin Bridge will be closed today and tomorrow to facilitate essential road maintenance.

The R242 is closed from 7am until 6pm on both days.

Motorists are advised that local diversions will be in place via the R243 and R238.

Boomhall
News

Information event to discuss regeneration of Boomhall, Derry taking place this week

2 September 2025
Malin Bridge
News

Malin Bridge closed to facilitate road works

2 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, September 1st

1 September 2025
Sean Kelly
News

Sean Kelly withdraws from race to be FG Presidential candidate

1 September 2025
