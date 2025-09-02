Malin Bridge closed to facilitate road works

Malin Bridge will be closed today and tomorrow to facilitate essential road maintenance.
The R242 is closed from 7am until 6pm on both days.
Motorists are advised that local diversions will be in place via the R243 and R238.
