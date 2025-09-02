Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Window smashed in Bun an Droichead, Kerrykeel

Gardaí are appealing for information after a window was smashed at a house in Bun An Droichead, Kerrykeel in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

It happened between twenty past two and twenty to three.

Gardai are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in that area with a dash-cam between 2am and 3am, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has
any relevant information.

Gardaí in Milford may be contacted on 074- 9153060.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio, Top Stories

Presidential election to be held on October 24th

2 September 2025
1000043525
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decades of service, no pension: Strike action moves to TD offices

2 September 2025
Lifford Greyhound Stadium
News

Greyhound Racing Ireland’s takeover of Lifford Stadium described as ‘face-saving’ exercise

2 September 2025
Strabane Court
News

Woman due in court in Strabane over ‘hate motivated incident’

2 September 2025
