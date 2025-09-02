Window smashed in Bun an Droichead, Kerrykeel

Gardaí are appealing for information after a window was smashed at a house in Bun An Droichead, Kerrykeel in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

It happened between twenty past two and twenty to three.

Gardai are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in that area with a dash-cam between 2am and 3am, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has

any relevant information.

Gardaí in Milford may be contacted on 074- 9153060.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.