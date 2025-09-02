Woman due in court in Strabane over ‘hate motivated incident’

A woman has been charged with improper use of a public communications network, and is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on the 25th of this month.
The charge follows a hate-motivated incident which was reported to police yesterday.
