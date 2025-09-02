Works at Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant could last days

It could be a number of days before an issue at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant is resolved.

Uisce Éireann is working to repair the issue, which is resulting in low pressure and supply disruptions in Dungloe, Meenacross, Derrydruel, Doochary, Dooey, Maghery, Lettermacaward and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm on September 6th. In the meantime, the utility says an alternative water supply is available at the Chapel Carpark in Lettermacaward.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says he will be pressing for crews to work through the night to ensure the water supply is restored as soon as possible: