iCARE to recieve €200,000 per year from HSE to support service rollout


iCARE in Inishowen is to receive an additional €200,000 per year from the HSE and the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

iCARE was founded by families in the area to support children and young people in the locality with autism.

The group now says the extra funding will increase and stabilise its workforce, expand the range of programmes delivered, and improve accessibility to its services for people from across the Inishowen peninsula.

Minister Charlie McConalogue, who supported iCARE in their submission, says the group has relied on fundraising until this point:

