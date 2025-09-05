Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry City and Strabane Police issue traffic advice as events take place today and tomorrow

Derry City and Strabane police have urged motorists to take extra caution as a number of events will be taking place today and tomorrow.

Band parades are scheduled to take place in Newbuildings this evening; the first from 7.30pm until 8.15pm and a second, larger parade from 8.30pm until 11pm.

Diversions will be in place via Donemana.

Tomorrow, there is a planned march in the city centre with participants scheduled to move off from Bishop Street at 2pm, making their way through The Diamond towards Guildhall Square with dispersal from there at 3.45pm.

Police say all motorists should leave extra time for journeys and drive with care.

Top Stories

melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

5 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste to outline progress on framework to address NI legacy issues

5 September 2025
Forsa Pension 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

5 September 2025
