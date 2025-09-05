Donegal CYPSC to develop intercultural surf camp

The Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committees is to share in a €1.5 million programme to expand the support services available to children, young people, and their families staying in international protection accommodation.

As part of a project being developed locally, the Donegal CYPSC will provide a surf camp that will serve as a platform for intercultural exchange by encouraging teamwork, mutual understanding, and friendships for children and young people from diverse backgrounds.

Minister Jim O’Callaghan announces €1.75 million fund to support children, young people, and families in international protection accommodation

Fund will be delivered locally through Children and Young People’s Services Committees (CYPSC). CYPSC bring together the main statutory, community and voluntary providers of services to children and young people

CYPSC projects are designed to improve the health and wellbeing of children and young people in IPAS

The 2025 Funding Framework was designed in collaboration with the CYPSC National Office at Tusla – Child and Family Agency

The Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan, today announced funding of €1.75 million for the Children and Young People’s Services Committees (CYPSC) to deliver projects to expand the support services available to children, young people, and their families staying in international protection accommodation.

CYPSC are a key structure identified by Government to plan and co-ordinate services for children and young people in every county in Ireland. Policy and strategic direction for the CYPSC initiative is provided by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality. There are 27 CYPSC nationwide and operational leadership is provided by TUSLA – Child and Family Agency through CYPSC National Office.

CYPSC bring together the main statutory, community and voluntary providers of services to children and young people in each county. CYPSC work to enhance interagency co-operation at both a local and national level with the goal of improving outcomes for children and young people (including those aged 0-24 years).

The CYPSC international protection fund was first established in 2023. The fund has successfully delivered a broad range of initiatives supporting children and young people seeking international protection in Ireland.

Announcing this year’s fund, Minister Jim O’Callaghan said:

“I am pleased to announce further funding to support CYPSC in co-ordinating these valuable and innovative projects. Since it was first established two years ago, this fund has been instrumental in addressing the health and wellbeing, and integration of children and young people who are staying in international protection accommodation.

“Children and young people are often in need of enhanced support in order to engage fully in life in Ireland. The projects delivered as a result of this funding will help to make their lives better.”

Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy TD also welcomed the funding:

“This funding model has proved effective in improving the mental health, wellbeing, and integration of children and young people seeking international protection in Ireland. I very much welcome the reiteration of the fund this year as it will enable CYPSCs to continue delivering a wide range of innovative projects that meet the needs of children and young people staying in international protection accommodation.”

The framework for the 2025 fund was designed in collaboration with CYPSC National Office within Tusla – Child and Family Agency. The framework sets out the objectives, scope, and operational details of the fund. Local CYPSC were invited to propose a range of initiatives and projects falling under a range of objectives.

The objectives, which are aligned with the National Policy Framework for Children and Young People, include:

Community Integration

Health and wellbeing

Supports for Parents

Emergency Accommodation

Pathways to Independence

