Donegal Woman wins EirGrid Community Hero Volunteer Competition

A Donegal woman has won EirGrid’s Community Hero Volunteer competition.

The state-owned company charged with securing the transition of Ireland’s electricity grid to a low-carbon future, and official timing partner of the GAA and Camogie Championships, has named Mary Cooke of Naomh Bríd GAA, Laghey, as its 2025 winner.

Despite being a non-native of the parish and having no previous involvement in the GAA, Mary immersed herself wholeheartedly in the life of the club through her young children.

Over the past decade, she has served as treasurer of Bord na nÓg, founded a Mothers and Others team, and led major initiatives, including the club’s largest fundraiser, which raised over €100,000. She also launched a club shop and played a central role in opening the floodlit walking track. Her dedication, innovation, and ability to unite others has left a lasting legacy in the club and wider community

To recognise her outstanding contributions, EirGrid has awarded Naomh Bríd GAA a €5,000 donation, and Mary was also presented with two tickets to the All-Ireland Football Final in July.

Cathal Marley, Chief Executive of EirGrid has congratulated Mary and says her story perfectly reflects what makes the GAA so special, a spirit of belonging, generosity, and determination that transforms clubs and communities alike.