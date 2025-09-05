Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Extension and refurbishment of Donegal Hospice progressing

The extension and refurbishment of the Donegal Hospice is progressing.

It’s been confirmed that the project is now at a detailed design stage.

A planning application for the works, which include the construction of four new apartments at the facility for patients and families, as well as the provision of additional rooms for physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and social work services, was submitted in 2023.

The planned works will enhance the Hospice’s capacity and services, ensuring it can continue to meet the growing needs of the community with the highest standards of care.

Top Stories

jessica_gallagher_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

5 September 2025
Donegal Hospice
News

Extension and refurbishment of Donegal Hospice progressing

5 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-05 152908
News, Audio

Serious concern raised over speeding in Gortahork

5 September 2025
Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Insurance firm seeking High Court direction in dispute over Creeslough explosion insurance claims

5 September 2025
Advertisement

