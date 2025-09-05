Extension and refurbishment of Donegal Hospice progressing

The extension and refurbishment of the Donegal Hospice is progressing.

It’s been confirmed that the project is now at a detailed design stage.

A planning application for the works, which include the construction of four new apartments at the facility for patients and families, as well as the provision of additional rooms for physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and social work services, was submitted in 2023.

The planned works will enhance the Hospice’s capacity and services, ensuring it can continue to meet the growing needs of the community with the highest standards of care.