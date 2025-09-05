Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Golf: Donegal Youth Cup Finals to take place this weekend

The Letterkenny Golf Club Youth Cup team

The 2025 Donegal Youth Golf Finals will take place at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club this Sunday starting at 2pm.

Letterkenny G.C. will be hoping to defend their title against Buncrana G.C. in a repeat of last year’s final.

Letterkenny defeated Dunfanaghy in their quarter-final and came through a very close encounter with Ballyliffin in the semi-final.

Buncrana, meanwhile, overcame Portsalon in their last eight clash and defeated Ballybofey and Stranorlar in their semi-final to reach the decider.

The Donegal Youth Plate Final will also take place on Saturday between Letterkenny G.C. and Narin & Portnoo G.C.

Letterkenny Golf Club are also playing in the Ulster Cup Final this weekend.

They take on Killymoon in the final at Roe Park Resort Golf Club.

The action gets underway in Limavady at 1 o clock on Sunday afternoon.

Captain of Letterkenny is Derek Wilson while the Antrim team have former county hurler Ciaran Herron on their side.

