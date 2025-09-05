Insurance firm seeking High Court direction in dispute over Creeslough explosion insurance claims

An insurance firm is to seek High Court direction in settling a dispute over insurance claims relating to the Creeslough explosion.

It’s understood, following the tragedy in October 2022, Vivo Shell Ltd, a company controlled by Danny Martin Lafferty and Annette Lafferty and the owner of the complex overall, claimed losses arising from the explosion with its insurer, Aviva Insurance Ireland Ltd.

According to the Irish Times, a dispute arose after the owners of individual apartments within the complex said they were entitled to a share of the claim payout regarding the building.

It’s reported that while Vivo Shell appears to agree that they are entitled to a share, there is disagreement on how it should be divided.

It is understood that, under recent proposed distributions, apartment owners stand to receive significantly less than the market value or reinstatement cost of their properties.

Court filings indicate that there is also disagreement between Vivo Shell and apartment owners regarding the distribution of €65,000, the proceeds of a claim by Vivo Shell on the contents of the apartment complex.

Aviva is now asking the High Court to direct how to divide the total sum of the proceeds of the building and contents claims, and the public liability sum, amounting to €8.265 million.

The matter is due before the High Court before the end of the month.