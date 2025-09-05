New Deputy Principal appointed to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Béal an Átha Móir

Donegal ETB has appointed a new Deputy Principal to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Béal an Átha Móir.

Ms Sinéad Ní Dhochartaigh replaces Ms Aoife de Náis, who recently moved to a Deputy Principal post in Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny.

Originally from Glenfin and a former pupil of the school, Sinéad holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography and Irish, a Master of Arts degree in Irish, and a Professional Master of Education degree, all from NUI Galway.

She began her teaching career in Dublin before returning to County Donegal. Since 2019, she has been teaching Irish and Geography in St. Columba’s Comprehensive School in Glenties, where she was also part of the Middle Leadership Team with the post of English as an Additional Language (EAL) Coordinator. She was heavily involved in school sports and the promotion of the Irish language, and worked for the State Examinations Commission for almost ten years as an Irish oral and written examiner.

Sinéad says she is honoured to be appointed Deputy Principal of Gairmscoil Chú Uladh and is committed to advancing the school’s vision, upholding the values of Donegal ETB, and encouraging more young people to experience the many benefits of immersive education through Irish.