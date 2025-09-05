Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nominations open in Donegal for the 2025 National Heritage Week Awards

The Heritage Council has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 National Heritage Week Awards.

Communities, organisations, and individuals across Donegal are invited to submit nominations to recognise the most engaging projects and events presented during National Heritage Week.

This year’s National Heritage Week was the biggest yet, with over 2,500 events registered and 400,000 people taking part in family-friendly activities that celebrate Ireland’s built, cultural, and natural heritage.

In Donegal, there were 122 events this year.

The Heritage Council presents a County Award in each Local Authority Area.

This award recognises the best event or project in the county and is based on how well it raised awareness about an element of heritage, how it was promoted, and the extent to which it engaged and involved the community.

In addition to the County Award, the 2025 National Heritage Week Awards feature a wide range of national categories, reflecting the diversity of heritage across Ireland, including the Irish Language and Sustainability and Climate Awards.

Nominations close at midnight on Thursday 11th September 2025 and the winners will be announced at the National Heritage Week Awards Ceremony on Friday, 17th October 2025, at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin.

Nominations can be made here: https://www.heritageweek.ie/awards.

Paschal Donohoe Budget
News, Audio, Top Stories

No ‘one off’ payments in Budget 2026 – Donohoe

5 September 2025
melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

5 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste to outline progress on framework to address NI legacy issues

5 September 2025
