Over £27,000 allocated to help Derry City and Strabane District Council tackle chewing gum problem

Funding of £27,500 has been allocated to Derry City and Strabane District Council to help tackle the “unsightly chewing gum problem”.

The council successfully applied to the Chewing Gum Task Force Grant Scheme, which is open to councils who wish to clean up gum in their local areas and invest in long-term behaviour change to prevent gum from being dropped in the first place.

The Task Force is funded by major gum manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle, with an investment of up to £10 million spread over five years.

