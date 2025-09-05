Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

PSNI warn of spate of quad thefts in Co. Tyrone

Police in Co. Tyrone are warning the public to be vigilant following a spate of thefts in which quads are stolen.

This morning, three properties were entered around 3 a.m. in the Drumquin area, where another quad, tools, and diesel were stolen.

PSNI say that padlocked sheds and CCTV systems haven’t been enough to deter the perpetrators that have been described as a ‘gang’.

In the guidance provided, the PSNI recommends blocking the entrance to your quad storage areas with another secure vehicle and chaining your quad to a solid, immovable object.

Owners are also asked to consider purchasing additional security equipment like wheel clamps, floor mounted quad bike locks, and GPS tracking devices or alarms.

Additional resources are being assigned to patrol rural areas.

However, an appeal is being made to ensure that any suspicious vehicles or activity is reported to the authorities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Insurance firm seeking High Court direction in dispute over Creeslough explosion insurance claims

5 September 2025
Donegal CYPSC
News

Donegal CYPSC to develop intercultural surf camp

5 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 September 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Water outage in Derryconnor

5 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Insurance firm seeking High Court direction in dispute over Creeslough explosion insurance claims

5 September 2025
Donegal CYPSC
News

Donegal CYPSC to develop intercultural surf camp

5 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 September 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Water outage in Derryconnor

5 September 2025
541811023_1213015807529537_5685357054057616038_n
News

PSNI warn of spate of quad thefts in Co. Tyrone

5 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

24 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

5 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube