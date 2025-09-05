PSNI warn of spate of quad thefts in Co. Tyrone

Police in Co. Tyrone are warning the public to be vigilant following a spate of thefts in which quads are stolen.

This morning, three properties were entered around 3 a.m. in the Drumquin area, where another quad, tools, and diesel were stolen.

PSNI say that padlocked sheds and CCTV systems haven’t been enough to deter the perpetrators that have been described as a ‘gang’.

In the guidance provided, the PSNI recommends blocking the entrance to your quad storage areas with another secure vehicle and chaining your quad to a solid, immovable object.

Owners are also asked to consider purchasing additional security equipment like wheel clamps, floor mounted quad bike locks, and GPS tracking devices or alarms.

Additional resources are being assigned to patrol rural areas.

However, an appeal is being made to ensure that any suspicious vehicles or activity is reported to the authorities.